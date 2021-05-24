Long COVID-19 rehab programme first to Launch in Cheshire East

The first Long COVID-19 rehabilitation exercise programme in Cheshire East is launching in June 14.

Everybody Sport and Recreation is the first organisation to host the service to people suffering from long COVID.

An initial pilot scheme will target those 18 years and over, who are suffering with long term symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness, mobility issues, and poor mental wellbeing among other conditions.

The pilot programme, which will be free, will be delivered at Crewe Lifestyle Centre and Macclesfield Leisure Centre.

Donna Williamson, Senior Manager at Everybody Sport and Recreation, said: “Currently, within Cheshire East there is no Rehabilitation Exercise Programme available for residents who are affected by Long COVID.

“After discussions with our health partners we have recognised the vital support needed here to provide this service.

“We will be the first organisation in Cheshire East to fund this pilot, making this a free service for participants to access and we look forward to working with Health Professionals in referring participants to this programme.

“Our Specialist Health Instructors have all successfully completed their COVID-19 Rehabilitation Course through Future Fit Training Ltd.

“Our Health Innovation Team will be delivering the pilot as a group exercise class, twice a week, for six weeks.

“There are two components to the programme, including an education component where participants learn about simple ways to cope and self-manage their problems and an exercise regimen where participants undertake a progressive exercise programme tailored to everyone’s needs and abilities.”

Exercise will be an important part of recovery, reducing fatigue and coping with anxiety and lifting mood.

On completion of the rehab programme, participants will be able to join Everybody’s Exercise Referral Scheme to aid long-term progression.

Chris Smith, Physiotherapy Team Manager in Nantwich, said: “We are experiencing rising NHS referral rates to MSK services as a result of lockdown easing.

“Having such a specialist service to refer our patients to with long Covid is of huge benefit to us.

“The needs of these patients can be tailored with specialist input allowing us to continue to focus on our own service pressure.”

Participants will be referred via their GP or Health Professional at this stage.

GPs and health professionals can contact Everybody Sport and Recreation via email: [email protected] or call 01270 685589.

If you are suffering from long COVID and would like to find out more information about this programme or to register your interest in other Everybody Healthy programmes, visit: www.everybody.org.uk/what-we-offer/get-fit-and-healthy/health/ or contact the Everybody Healthy Team [email protected] or call 01270 685589.