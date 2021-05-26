The Wingate Centre in Wrenbury has received support from the Rotary Clubs of Nantwich Community Lottery.

The lottery, which has a top prize of 1,000, helps to raise money for local causes.

The Wingate Centre support disabled children and young people with special needs running inclusive sport, recreation, and residential activities.

They rely on external funding to help improve the health, wellbeing and confidence of those youngsters.

Rona Moroney, CEO of Wingate Centre, said: “This is a great way to support the charity and some great prizes to win too.

“We are really pleased to be part of this Community Lottery with the Rotary Clubs of Nantwich.

“We have endeavored to support as many young people as possible throughout the lockdown periods, appreciating how important physical activity is for good mental health and to provide respite for many families.

“Your financial support is very much appreciated.”

To buy tickets for the local lottery contact [email protected], ring 01270 780 456 or visit www.thewingatecentre.co.uk