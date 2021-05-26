15 hours ago
Nantwich Town Council launches “Dabbers Don’t Drop” litter campaign
2 days ago
Long COVID-19 rehab programme first to Launch in Cheshire East
3 days ago
Crewe man charged after police incident near Reaseheath College, Nantwich
4 days ago
Nantwich dad who wrote stories for daughter lands first book deal
6 days ago
Nantwich Town strike new partnership with Everything Genetic
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Wingate Centre charity backed by local rotary lottery

in Charity events / Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews May 26, 2021
wingate children's centre - picture 1

The Wingate Centre in Wrenbury has received support from the Rotary Clubs of Nantwich Community Lottery.

The lottery, which has a top prize of 1,000, helps to raise money for local causes.

The Wingate Centre support disabled children and young people with special needs running inclusive sport, recreation, and residential activities.

They rely on external funding to help improve the health, wellbeing and confidence of those youngsters.

Rona Moroney, CEO of Wingate Centre, said: “This is a great way to support the charity and some great prizes to win too.

“We are really pleased to be part of this Community Lottery with the Rotary Clubs of Nantwich.

“We have endeavored to support as many young people as possible throughout the lockdown periods, appreciating how important physical activity is for good mental health and to provide respite for many families.

“Your financial support is very much appreciated.”

To buy tickets for the local lottery contact [email protected], ring 01270 780 456 or visit  www.thewingatecentre.co.uk

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Show all of Latest Listings