Sisters sign up for St Luke’s Midnight Walk in memory of Nantwich mum

Two sisters will be walking in their mum’s footsteps as they take part in St Luke’s Hospice Midnight Walk in her memory.

Sue Edisbury, from Nantwich, completed the Midnight Walk 10 years ago.

And next month her daughters Sam and Danielle will be walking the same 10 miles to raise funds for the hospice where Sue died in October last year.

The sisters are now urging others to sign up for the Midnight Walk on Saturday June 26 to ensure other families can benefit from the care and support provided by St Luke’s – 85% of which is funded through fundraising events and donations.

Danielle Edisbury, 29, from Crewe, said: “St Luke’s has a special place in our hearts as I am sure it does for many other families and people out there.

“Although mum was only in the hospice for such a short time, the care and compassion we received from all the staff was second to none and we are forever grateful for that.

“They made a horrendous, heart breaking time easier and we thank them all for that a million times over.

“We feel so privileged to be able to raise money and do the Walk for such a great cause and we hope other people will sign up too to help ensure St Luke’s is here to support other families like ours.”

Sue, who worked at Leighton Hospital for more than 20 years, had interstitial lung disease and needed a lung transplant but became too poorly for the surgery.

She was admitted to St Luke’s in October and died just three days later aged 58.

Eldest daughter Sam, who also works at Leighton Hospital, said: “The nurses at St Luke’s were absolutely amazing.

“Obviously because of Covid the nurse couldn’t hug us, but she was just so caring that it felt like she was hugging us.

“It was as if mum was the only patient they were looking after, nothing was too much trouble.

“It meant the world to us.

“We miss mum terribly but she was in the best place when she died. She felt safe at St Luke’s.

“She was peaceful, warm and tucked up.

“Everyone knows somebody who has been helped by St Luke’s and you never know when you are going to need them.

“That is why we want to raise as much money and awareness as we can for the Hospice.

“Mum said that she wanted her funeral to be a celebration, but because of Covid we haven’t been able to give her the send-off she deserves.

“The night of the Midnight Walk will be the first time we can properly be together and celebrate her.”

Sam and Danielle will be joined on the Midnight Walk by 10 other family members and friends including Sue’s partner, her sister and best friends.

Collectively they have already raised more than £2,500 for the Hospice and are keen to hit £3,000.

The Midnight Walk is St Luke’s flagship fundraising event with hundreds of men, women and children taking part each year.

The six or 10-mile walk starts from Reaseheath College in Nantwich to Crewe and back.

Jane Thompson, Head of Events at St Luke’s Hospice, said: “Please join our Midnight Walk and help raise money so that the hospice can continue to support families like Sue, Sam and Danielle as they go through the toughest of times.

“It promises to be a special night, with staggered start times and extra measures in place to keep everyone safe and comfortable.

“You’ll be able to enjoy our live stage warm up and party atmosphere, with a ‘grab and go’ takeaway breakfast at the end.

“We do so hope you will join us and support patient care at St Luke’s.”

To sign up to the Midnight Walk visit www.slhospice.co.uk/midnightwalk