Nantwich Town reveals pre-season programme ahead of 2021-22 campaign

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport May 30, 2021
pre-season - Crewe Alex - Manager Dave Artell (2) (1)

Nantwich Town will play Crewe Alexandra and Chester among others as they build their pre-season programme.

The Dabbers will welcome Dave Artell’s League One side Crewe to the Optimum Pay Stadium on Sunday July 11.

The friendly programme also includes a home game on Saturday August 7 against Chester FC.

That will see the return for former Nantwich Town player of the year Jamie Morgan, from Sandbach (pictured, below), who is preparing for his third season at the Deva Stadium.

The full programme of Nantwich Town pre-season matches are as follows:
Tuesday 6th July, Gresford (home) 7.30pm
Sunday 11th July, Crewe Alex (home) 12pm
Tuesday 13th July, Stafford Rangers 7.45pm
Friday 16th July, Wolves under-23s (home) kick off to be confirmed
Tuesday 20th July, Eccleshall (away) 7.45pm
Saturday 24th July, Whitchurch Alport (home) 3pm – note new date for Eddie Morris Memorial Trophy match
Tuesday 27th July, Altrincham (home) 7.45pm
Saturday 31st July, Leek Town (home) 3pm
Saturday 7th August, Chester FC (home) 1pm

For further information visit https://www.nantwichtownfc.co.uk/ and https://www.facebook.com/nantwichtownfc

(Pics courtesy of Jonathan White)

Jamie Morgan playing for Nantwich Town FC (4) (1)

Jamie Morgan playing for Nantwich Town

