FOOTBALL ROUND-UP: Crewe Regional Sunday League

Nantwich Pirates just shaded Cuddington 4-3 in a game (pictured) where fortunes changed in the Crewe Regional Sunday League Group A.
Cuddington went 0-1 up, only for Pirates to come back and lead 3-1.
Cuddington then scored twice and looked to be heading for a draw, before new signing Abraham Mulenga calmly netted a late winner for the Pirates.
Other goals for Pirates came from Joey Hilton, Mike Truan and Ben Gallagher.
The Cuddington goals came from Joe Lanceley, Paul Chialton and an own goal.
Winnington SC beat Sydney Arms 4-3 thanks to a hat-trick from Jake Bayley and a further goal from Ben Harrison.
For Sydney Arms, Ben Reddock continued his splendid goal scoring run with two more and new signing Ryan Evans was also on target.
In Group B, Audlem and Broadhurst FC had a remarkable 5-5 draw, in what was a feisty encounter.
Audlem started very well, and went ahead with a fine goal from Callum Mese, followed by a second from Tom Smart after a good advantage played by referee Des Evans.
Two goals in two minutes from Will Cork and James Craig gave Audlem a deserved 4-0 lead after only 35 minutes, before a Brad West penalty just before half time offered the visitors a ray of hope.
Broadhurst FC improved considerably in the second half, and scored through Taylor Kennerley, Jack Glimond, Will Jones and a second from Brad West.
However, a second goal from Callum Mese appeared to be giving Audlem the victory before Broadhurst FC equalised deep into added time and ensured that they stay unbeaten in the League this season.
Sandbach Town are enjoying a decent run at present, and they beat AFC Talbot 3-1.
The visitors led at half time, thanks to a Mike Blundell goal, but Sandbach Town came back strongly in the second half and scored three goals, Jay Street got two and Jamie Knowlson converted a penalty.
White Horse are still looking for their first win since fixtures resumed, but they fought hard to get a 2-2 draw against JS Bailey.
A Paul Hatfield penalty put the visitors ahead, but recent signing Dan Polanski scored twice for JS Bailey, before a late own goal ensured the points were shared.
