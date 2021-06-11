GB medallist marks opening of new Aldi store in Nantwich

GB gold medallist Katherine Copeland joined local school pupils to mark the official opening of the new Aldi store in Nantwich.

The new store on Station Road, which employs 34 staff, opened yesterday (June 10) after the old was knocked down.

To celebrate the grand opening, Aldi Nantwich arranged for Olympic rowing star Copeland to deliver a virtual assembly for pupils at Millfields Primary School.

It was part of the supermarket’s initiative “Get Set to Eat Fresh” aimed at inspiring more than 1.8 million school children aged 5-14 years to learn more about the benefits of cooking fresh, healthy food with their families.

Copeland delivered an inspirational assembly focusing on benefits of eating healthy food and the importance of exercise and believing in yourself.

She also talked to pupils about her experience of competing as an Olympian and shared her challenging training regime.

Aldi Nantwich also offered pupils at the nearby primary school a chance to win a £20 gift voucher to spend at their new local store.

Children were tasked with creating a poster to show what healthy eating means to them.

The winner was selected by their class teacher for their special design.

Team GB hero Copeland said: “I had a fantastic time speaking with the children at Millfields Primary School.

“It was great to talk to them about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family.

“Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

Store Manager Hayley Rogerson said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of the all-new Aldi Nantwich.

“It was lovely to welcome back some familiar faces and introduce new customers to the store.

“I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Millfields Primary School through our partnership with Team GB.”

The store has Covid safety measures in place, including sanitisation stations on entry, Perspex screens at its tills and social distancing reminders in store.

There is a traffic light system to control the number of people going in and out of the store.

Store manager Hayley added: “I’d like to thank our customers for following the safety measures and social distancing guidelines we have in place to ensure the health and safety of both our customers and colleagues.”

The new store is calling on local charities and foodbanks in Nantwich to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Any charities in the area interested should email [email protected]

The new store is located on Station Road, Nantwich, CW5 5SP and will be open Monday – Saturday: 8am – 10pm, Sunday: 10am – 4pm