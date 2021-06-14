27 mins ago
Cheshire community groups boosted by £100,000 crime prevention pot

in Crime / Human Interest / News June 14, 2021
community groups - PCC John Dwyer, Frodsham & Helsby Conservative Leader Adam Wordsworth, and Helsby Parish Council Chairman Terry O’Neill at Helsby Parish Play Area (1)

Community organisations in Cheshire working to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour are being urged to apply for a new fund.

The Community Action Fund, launched by Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer, has more than £100,000 available for projects which make a difference to local communities.

The funding is aimed at new projects or initiatives which will deliver community safety or crime prevention activities.

This could include projects that support victims, protect vulnerable people, tackle anti-social behaviour or drug issues, improve road safety or promote a safe night-time economy.

PCC John Dwyer said: “Preventing crime and anti-social behaviour requires a community effort with local police teams working with other public services and local residents to solve issues at a neighbourhood level.

“There are so many organisations across Cheshire who have a real passion and drive for making their communities safer that really want to make a difference.

“My Community Action Fund will empower them and provide the necessary resources to get some of these really crucial projects off the ground.

“I look forward to seeing the difference these projects make right across Cheshire.”

Individual bids of up to £5,000 can be submitted by applicants who are working with their local policing team to address local priorities.

All bids must be match-funded to provide maximum benefit to local communities.

With match-funding, up to £200,000 could be invested into crime prevention in Cheshire over the next 12 months.

For more information about the fund and to apply, visit: https://www.cheshire-pcc.gov.uk/what-i-do/making-cheshire-safer/community-action-fund/

