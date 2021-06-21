9 hours ago
Nantwich woman completes Olympic triathlon in aid of Scout group

in Environment / Human Interest / News June 21, 2021
Becky completes Olympic triathlon for Scouts

A Nantwich woman has completed an Olympic distance triathlon to help raise funds for a local Scout group.

Mum-of-two Becky Stockton completed her first ever Olympic challenge at Alderford Lake, where it was also her first event in open water as opposed to a pool.

She wanted to raise money for the 38th Cheshire Nantwich Scouts who are trying to raise £240,000 for a new scout hut.

Becky finished the 1,500-metre swim, 40km bike and 10km run with a big smile on her face on Saturday, supported by fellow club members and her family.

And the most important attendee was her daughter Sophie.

Becky, 42, who grew up in Action, said: “I’m a single mum of two who has been working full time and renovating a house alongside my training!

“I have been a leader in scouts since my son started beavers some eight years ago and have lead brownies before having the children.”

becky stockton olympic triathlon

Becky takes on Olympic triathlon

Paul McIntrye, who runs the Nantwich Triathlon Club, said: “Basically, Becky has juggled her training around these responsibilities and so just getting to the start line is a massive achievement.

“She joined Nantwich Triathlon Club last September and has kept her training up over winter.

“This has meant online circuit training, cycling and running through winter as well as learning to ride in cleated cycling shoes. She is a credit to herself and our club.”

Becky now intends to lead women-only rides of 10-15 miles to maintain her fitness and to encourage others so people should follow the club for when these sessions become live.

“We have also been doing riding skills training at the Sacred Orchard pub car park one some Sunday mornings to enhance rider confidence and improve the standard of cycling in Nantwich,” added Paul.

38th Nantwich Scout group’s old hut off Davenport Avenue has been repaired many times but is now at the point of being condemned.

A group spokesman said: “For this busy, thriving Scout unit to continue in the centre of Nantwich, we need to raise £240,000 for a new hut.

“We have Beavers, Cubs and Scouts and Explorer’s all seeking a new roof over their heads.

“Please support this venture to allow the continuation of historic scouting in Nantwich.”

You can donate to Becky’s fundraising page here.

Becky during her Olympic triathlon

One Comment

  1. Yvonne Sunderland says:
    June 21, 2021 at 6:29 pm

    Well done you

    Reply

