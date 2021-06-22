PICTURE SPECIAL: Work on new spine road and A51 bypass in Nantwich

These aerial images show construction continuing apace to build a much-needed spine road and bypass at Reaseheath in Nantwich, writes Jonathan White.

The work is part of the Kingsbourne development agreement, with developers funding the improved infrastructure in Nantwich.

McPhillips is developing the groundworks for the spine road and bypass onto the busy A51 near Reaseheath College

The spine road runs north/south through Kingsbourne and connects to the A51, B5074 Main Road, Nantwich Bypass and Barony Road at Reaseheath Roundabout, next to Reaseheath College Equestrian Centre and the River Weaver.

This spine road is the main vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist through route.

The Reaseheath bypass routes behind Reaseheath College Equestrian Centre and a small row of houses to join onto the A51 adjacent to Holly Farm, close to the Welshmen’s Lane/Wettenhall Road crossroads and Crewe Alexandra FC’s Reaseheath Training Complex.

The bypass is set to be open by February 2022, as reported by Nantwich News in April.

Challenges encountered by the McPhillips construction team include very high water table levels and associated ground conditions, along with the protection of water voles, badger setts and native trees.

On completion Kingsbourne will potentially consist of up to 1,100 dwellings, a new primary school, community facilities and local centre, allotments, recreational open space and associated landscaping, cycleways, footways and drainage infrastructure.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)