Farm shop staff tackle Snowdown challenge in memory of founder

in Charity news / Human Interest / News June 25, 2021
Snowdon Walk - farm shop Cheerbrook staff

Staff at the popular Cheerbrook farm shop in Nantwich are tackling a Snowdon walk to raise money in memory of the shop’s founder who died last year.

Money raised will go to local district nurses at Mid Cheshire Hospitals Trust, who supported Andrew Shufflebotham and his family throughout his illness last year.

Cheerbrook has chosen District Nurses as its 2021 charity of the year. Every 5p carrier bag will be donated to raise more funds alongside the charity walk.

A Cheerbrook spokesperson said: “Our local District Nurses go above and beyond to provide support in our community to those going through difficult times.

“In 2020, Sarah and family were overwhelmed by the care, compassion and empathy shown by the District Nurses in helping to care for Andrew during his battle with cancer.

“As such, we have chosen the local District Nurses as our Charity of the Year for 2021, with every 5p carrier bag being donated and raising additional funds through events across the year; such as our Christmas Tasting Evening.”

Andrew Shufflebotham, of Cheerbrook

Andrew Shufflebotham

Carole Salmon, Community Fundraiser for Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity, said: “As one of the best known farm shops and cafes in Cheshire, we are delighted to be supporting the team with their fundraising.

“We are excited to see their progress with raising funds for the local district nurses and encourage members of the community to get involved.”

Cheerbrook staff were keen to take on a challenge in memory of Andrew, to boost fundraising for the charity.

In total, 15 butchers, bakers and coffee makers will be taking on the Pyg track at a distance of 5.19km, with a 704m ascent – taking around three hours.

To donate via our just giving page visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cheerbrooksnowdon

Tags: , , , ,

