Police seek victim after arrest over Barony Park assault

in Crime / Incident / News June 25, 2021
Barony Sports complex in Nantwich

Police have arrested a teenager amid reports that a woman was assaulted on Barony Park.

Now officers have appealed for help to trace the victim, believed to be in her 30s, who had fled the scene.

The incident happened at around 7pm last night (June 24) when officers attended reports of a female being assaulted at the Barony Park.

They said two suspects – aged 14 and 17 – were detained. One was later arrested.

“We are yet to trace the alleged victim,” say Nantwich Police.

“If you have any information as to identity of the female, please contact 101 ref IML 1021420.”

