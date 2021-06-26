Nantwich Cycling Group riders head to London in aid of Foodbank

Twelve members of Nantwich Cycling Group are to tackle a gruelling 220-mile ride to London in one day in aid of Nantwich Foodbank.

They want to raise more than £2,000 for the Foodbank’s “Fresh Food Project”.

The daring dozen will set out on their mammoth journey to London on Friday July 2.

One of the organisers Darren Knights said: “We will be setting off from Welsh Row in Nantwich where the group normally meets and finishing on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace, London.

“The challenging route will take us through some of England’s most iconic areas, including the Cotswolds, City of Oxford, Henley on Thames, Windsor and onwards to London, Westminster Bridge past Big Ben, Trafalgar Square, the Mall and finally Buckingham Palace.

“As a local community cycling group we have decided as a group to in turn support a local charity, Nantwich Food Bank.

“We would greatly appreciate sponsorship to riders taking part in the Nantwich to London in a day challenge.”

To sponsor the team or for more information go to https://uk. virginmoneygiving.com/nantwichcycling