READER’S LETTER: CEC must drop “deeply unpopular” parish proposals

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion June 26, 2021
parish - Polling station - elections

Dear Editor,
In the three Parish Polls on the 10/6/21, residents voted by massive majorities against the changes to parishes proposed by the Cheshire East Council.

In Leighton, 98% voted against abolition.

In Woolstanwood 97% voted against abolition.

In Minshull Vernon, 68% voted against merger with the Church Minshull Parish Council.

So have Cheshire East Council now dropped their deeply unpopular proposals?

Not in the least.

They are now proposing to have a 12 week consultation on their plans, which were roundly rejected by the residents concerned.

What is the point of further consultation when the residents have responded with a gigantic raspberry?

Cheshire East are just playing for time in the hope that the Parish Polls, which were a massive dismissal of their proposals, will go away.

They won’t.

Cheshire East should stop wasting Council taxpayers money with yet more consultation, when the views of residents have already been declared forcibly in the Parish Polls.

Following such a vote of confidence in the existing Leighton, Woolstanwood and Minshull Vernon Parishes, that form the Minshull Vernon and District Parish Council, the Cheshire East Council have no option but to drop immediately their plans for abolition/merger.

Further consultation would be a pointless, expensive exercise, which will only deliver the same results as the Parish Polls.

Instead, Cheshire East Council should be speaking to the Parish Council about how the two councils can work together better in the future, in the interests of ALL residents.

Yours faithfully,
Cllr Brian Silvester

