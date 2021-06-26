Wrenbury & District Model Railway Club to host event

Wrenbury & District Model Railway club will stage an event at Wrenbury Village Hall on July 3.

There will be a variety of layouts and other static examples in the small hall.

Free magazines – railway books and DVDs for sale.

It will take place on Saturday July 3 between 10am and 4pm, free admission.

Come and meet the clubs, groups and organisations that operate in Wrenbury, including:

– Wrenbury Together

– Wrenbury Friendly Club

– St Margaret’s Church

– Wrenbury Art Group

– Wrenbury Bowling Club

The hall management will have booking details, rates and diary with details of planned future events plus details of other local clubs and businesses.

Cheshire Constabulary will be on hand to discuss issues in the local community.

Light refreshments are available.

Covid measures may still be in place.