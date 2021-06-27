3 days ago
Final Crewe Regional Sunday League matches played

in Football / Sport June 27, 2021
Sunday league - non league - Presidents Cup - Sunday league - Regional Sunday League - Presidents Cup - four teams with 100% record - non league football, pic under creative commons

Talbot went down 4-3 to Winnington SC in the final Crewe Regional Sunday League games in Division One Group A.

With the league title already won, Talbot adopted a fairly relaxed team formation against runners up Winnington.

Tom Hughes, Ben Lambert, Jake Bayley and Jack Duffy scored for Winnington, whilst the Talbot marksmen were Kris Spencer, Harry Maclennan and Ryan Moss.

Sydney Arms and Princes Feathers drew 2-2, with the visitors coming back from being 2-0 down at one stage.

Ben Reddock scored both Sydney Arms goals to take his tally to a remarkable 24 in the 11 games he featured in since the resumption of fixtures.

Talk of retirement is surely premature.

Cuddington’s results are somewhat unpredictable, and after a huge win last week, they finished their season with a 2-4 defeat at the hands of C & N Utd., for whom Tom Hayton scored all four goals.

Jay Lomas and Paul Chialton scored for Cuddington.

The following goalscorers were accidentally omitted from last week’s report.

For Nantwich Pirates, Mikey Truan (2) and Joey Hilton. For JS Bailey, Ramirez Machado and Greg Bailey.

The League Executive hope that Division One clubs have enjoyed their matches in Groups A and B.

Subject to Government policy, the League should resume in a normal way on August 29 or September 5.

