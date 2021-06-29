People urged to sign up to Cheshire “Race for Life” events

People are being urged to look beyond lockdown and join Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Cheshire.

The charity’s events are aiming to return to the region this summer and autumn but with socially distanced measures to keep participants safe.

Anyone who signs up between June 21 and July 4 can claim 30% off the entry fee by using the code RFLJUNE30.

Every year around 42,300 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

The Race for Life events in Cheshire take place at Arley Hall on Monday August 30, Tatton Park on Saturday and Sunday October 2-3, and at Delamere Forest on Sunday October 10.

They are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Events include a 3K, 5K, 10K as well as Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered obstacle course.

Siobhan Byrne, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Cheshire, said: “Race for Life offers the perfect opportunity for people across the region to run, walk or jog and raise money for life-saving research.

“All 400 mass participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So this year, more than ever, we need people to enter the Race for Life – for the people we love, for the people we’ve lost and for the one in two of us who will get cancer.”

This year, participants will set off on the Race for Life course either alone or in small, socially distanced groups.

Hand sanitiser will also be provided with participants encouraged to use it before and after the event.

Siobhan added: “We’ll ask participants to respect social distancing before, during and after the event.

“But we promise our events will remain colourful, emotional and uplifting.

“The safety of our Race for Life participants is our absolute priority.

“We’ve been constantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation and have developed ways to ensure our events can operate safely, following government guidance.

“It may be that events look a bit different this year but we are working proactively with our venues and suppliers to deliver a socially distanced but great experience.

“Sadly, cancer touches almost every family at some point. Every step our scientists take towards beating cancer relies on our supporters.

“That’s why we need as many people as possible across Cheshire to join us, to stand united and do something extraordinary to help beat cancer.”

People can visit raceforlife.org to enter.

If any Race for Life events are cancelled, people will be entitled to a refund of their entry fee or can choose to donate the fee to help fund Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work.

The charity was able to spend over £33 million in the North West last year on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research.

Enter now at raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.