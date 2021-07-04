10 hours ago
More than 1,700 animal cruelty cases in Cheshire in five years
1 day ago
100-year-old earns title of Honorary Freewoman in Willaston
2 days ago
Walk-in vaccination centres to open amid rise in Cheshire East cases
3 days ago
Cheshire East child SEND services “transformed”, say inspectors
3 days ago
Nantwich Town players in pre-season training ahead of new campaign
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Town appoint Jay Bateman as assistant manager

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport July 4, 2021
l-r Manager Dave Cooke with his new Assistant Manager Jay Bateman (1)

Nantwich Town have appointed Jay Bateman has its new assistant manager, the club has announced.

Bateman previously played under Dave Cooke for the Dabbers before joining his backroom staff in the 2017/18 season.

Since then he has been heavily involved in the running of the first team as a coach.

He now makes the step up to assistant manager.

Bateman has taken over the role from former Dabbers captain Danny Griggs who has had to leave the club due to work commitments.

A club spokesperson said: “It goes without saying but we would like to thank Danny for his efforts and wish him all the best with his business.”

Cooke said: “I am absolutely thrilled that Jay has taken this role.

“He has been working with the first team for a number years since I was re-appointed as manager.

“As the new season is just about to restart, I feel like it’s a good time to bring Jay into this role and now I am really looking forward to getting the new season underway.”

Optimum Pay stadium Nantwich Town

Optimum Pay stadium Nantwich Town

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Show all of Latest Listings