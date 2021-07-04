Nantwich Town appoint Jay Bateman as assistant manager

Nantwich Town have appointed Jay Bateman has its new assistant manager, the club has announced.
Bateman previously played under Dave Cooke for the Dabbers before joining his backroom staff in the 2017/18 season.
Since then he has been heavily involved in the running of the first team as a coach.
He now makes the step up to assistant manager.
Bateman has taken over the role from former Dabbers captain Danny Griggs who has had to leave the club due to work commitments.
A club spokesperson said: “It goes without saying but we would like to thank Danny for his efforts and wish him all the best with his business.”
Cooke said: “I am absolutely thrilled that Jay has taken this role.
“He has been working with the first team for a number years since I was re-appointed as manager.
“As the new season is just about to restart, I feel like it’s a good time to bring Jay into this role and now I am really looking forward to getting the new season underway.”
