South Cheshire Chamber officials have hailed Crewe Market Hall a ‘real asset’ to the town after touring the new facility and meeting traders.

Chamber Chief Executive Paul Colman and Chamber Manager Jon Barnes met businesses who have made the Grade II-listed building their new home after an extensive £3m refurbishment.

Now visitors can enjoy a variety of food from pizza, Mexican, as well as desserts and vegan options.

There is also coffee, a bar, and other stalls including a barber, nail salon, food shop and art gallery.

The Market Hall has been welcomed as a new member to the Chamber and Paul and Jon met traders keen to know more about the benefits of membership and connecting with the South Cheshire business community.

Paul said: “Historically Crewe Market Hall was the beating heart of the town centre and so it is again.

“The transformation is sympathetic to the heritage of the building and certainly has the ‘wow’ factor.

“The Chamber has lobbied for the support of the project and it has quickly become a real asset to Crewe.

“We were delighted to meet traders and see how enthusiastic and excited they are about being part of this town centre resurgence.

“Hospitality has always been key to driving footfall into the town centre and reigniting its night-time economy.

“The market’s eating and drinking outlets support that and it has more to offer besides with a variety of start-up businesses and plans to stage events when Covid restrictions permit.

“The traders we met were pleased with the footfall and how things are going so far.

“All in all, the Market Hall is a success story and we want to pay tribute to those partners who made it happen, including Cheshire East Council.”

Paul and Jon met up with Market Hall Events Manager Chris McCaughran who outlined plans to put the Market Hall on the map as a visitor destination with craft fairs, music, comedy nights and quizzes.



A recent record fair proved a big hit and with its own stage, there is potential for the Market to become a top entertainment venue.

Chris said: “Becoming a Chamber member is a natural fit.

“We want to do all we can to establish ourselves as a thriving part of the South Cheshire business community and create new connections and sponsorship opportunities.

“We will be looking at discounts for Chamber members and hosting events alongside the Chamber in months to come.

“The feedback from visitors has been overwhelmingly positive and we will look to create more of a buzz about the Market Hall as we introduce themed events.”

The £3m programme of refurbishment has seen the Victorian building’s large archways opened up as entrances and fitted with glazed doors, while external repairs have been made to the brickwork.

The interior has undergone a complete redecoration and remodelling and the existing stalls have been replaced with units more in keeping with the building’s rich history.

Doing brisk trade is The Crewe Dog where Paul and Jon sampled craft beer.

Also pleased is artist David Jewkes.

He said: “The footfall has been great. I’ve been able to display my work in a bright and airy environment and meet people really interested in art.

“Four pieces sold in a day.”

David is now planning one-to-paint painting classes.

Twenty-five year old Jade Tyson has realised her dream of opening up a nail bar after giving up her job in a call centre and has now many clients on her books.

“I love the community feel of the market and working alongside other people,” she said.

Part of a total £50m programme of investment in the town centre, the refurbishment of the Earle Street Market Hall plays an important role in Crewe repositioning itself as a prime leisure and retail destination.

The Market Hall project was supported by the Government’s Local Growth Fund through Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership.

Opening times are:

Wednesday – 9:30am-6pm

Thursday – 9:30am-9pm

Friday – 9:30am-11pm

Saturday – 9:30am-11pm

Sunday – 10:30am-7pm

