Studio Nantwich nightclub boss prepares to reopen after lockdown

A nightclub boss in Nantwich is preparing to open after what he described as a “tough 15 months” of lockdown closure.

Nigel Woodhouse, who runs Studio Nantwich on Castle street, will reopen the venue for dancing after being force to close due to the Covid pandemic.

The club will reopen for the first time at 9pm on Tuesday July 20 – 24 hours after the final stage of the Government’s roadmap out of restrictions is lifted.

The reopening night will be the relaunch of our Midweek Student Session with live DJs from 9pm until 3am.

Mr Woodhouse said: “It’s been a tough 15 months for everyone with numerous lockdowns and no certainty for a lot of peoples jobs and livelihoods.

“For us it is felt extremely frustrating as it’s been illegal to dance for all this time.

“I feel without dancing the country has realised it is a massive release for all ages, not just the 18-25 nightclub regulars, as we haven’t been able to hold our live events like Electro80s or our Cheshire Cat Reunion nights.

“It has left a void which we hope to start to fill from July 20th onwards.

“We have a very busy diary of events planned for the next six months to get our building back doing what it has done for over 50 years – entertaining the great people of Nantwich and beyond.”

The town’s largest nightclub and entertainment venue will be open from 9pm every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from July 20 onwards.

For information on Studio Nantwich events visit https://www.facebook.com/StudioLiveNantwich/

(words and images by Jonathan White)