Cheshire East Council unveils plan to scrap Transport Service Solutions

Cheshire East Council is to scrap its transport company Transport Service Solutions (TSS) and bring its delivery back in-house.

The move follows “an extensive review” of each of the authority’s wholly-owned companies.

TSS has been running the authority’s transport services such as school buses.

In a statement, CEC said “the strategic, planning, commissioning and procurement functions of the services previously provided by the council’s transport company, Transport Service Solutions (TSS), are to be brought back in-house and delivered directly by Cheshire East Council“.

It also said the “operational delivery functions” of the company will be delivered by another wholly-owned company, Ansa.

The plan is subject to consultation and is set to be introduced on April 1, 2022.

Current TSS employees will be transferred to join the council’s existing teams, or to Ansa.

Frank Jordan, executive director – place and deputy chief executive at Cheshire East Council, said: “Like any large organisation and in light of increasing financial pressures, it is right that we regularly and rigorously assess how the services we deliver to our residents can be best driven forward.

“We must also consider the ever-changing environment in which we are delivering services, as well as the current strategic objectives of the council and our future ambitions, as outlined in our Corporate Plan.

“This new approach to our transport services will allow them to develop in the best and most effective way and ensure that customers and partners remain at the heart of this.

“It will also provide additional capacity to support the council in the delivery of our sustainable and active travel programmes.

“Since it was established, there have been many achievements made by TSS and we recognise that TSS staff will bring with them a great deal of knowledge and experience of having operated in a commercial environment, which will be invaluable going forward.”