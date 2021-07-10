Bolesworth Castle to host The Great Balloon Race and aerial extravaganza

The UK’s biggest hot air balloons are coming to Bolesworth Castle this summer as it plays host to the incredible Great Balloon Race Extravaganza.

Three nights of amazing aerial entertainment will fill the skies across Cheshire and neighbouring counties as up to 50 of the best hot air balloons go ‘up, up and away’ before returning for a dazzling night glow accompanied

by the Ibiza Classics Orchestra.

The Great Balloon Race Extravaganza will be held in the castle grounds across the weekend of August 6-8.

The feast of entertainment also includes a daredevil paramotor display the Sky Rascals, a breath-taking Sky Dance from a 100ft crane by Incandescence.

Each evening ends with a headline set from a 90s UK chart sensation before a dynamic fireworks display.

For those with a head for heights, balloon flights are also available with prices starting from £325 for an individual on a shared flight, £950 for a couple and up to £1,650 for a party of six.

It is the perfect outdoor event to share with family and friends.

The event organisers have put in place socially distanced measures to ensure the event is as safe as it is enjoyable.

This includes allocated plots for a maximum of six people, hand sanitiser stations, operating a ‘click & collect’ food and drinks service – via an event app – and additional toilet facilities

There are three options of plots available, standard, premium and VIP with prices ranging from £65 to £240.

A standard plot (£65) is 3.5m square; a premium plot (£120) is 5m square and includes a bench and is located nearer the show arena; or a VIP plot (£240) is 5m square and also includes a welcome drink, table service, a prime location by the arena, VIP parking and VIP toilet facilities.

Event director Adam Faulkner said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing the Great Balloon Race festival to Bolesworth Castle.

“It has been a year since our last show – and a hard year for everyone – so we have gone all out to make this a truly fantastic evening for families and friends to enjoy.

“There are some amazing balloons on display including a Grenade, an F1 Car as well as a few special designs which will be revealed for the first time this summer.

“We have also brought together some incredible aerial entertainment, which is a must see, while the hot air balloon light glow to music is just stunning.”

All balloon activities are weather permitting and conducted in accordance with Civil Aviation Authority guidelines.

For more details of the event and to book a plot go to https://greatballoonrace.co.uk/