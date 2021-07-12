Shavington Village Festival 2021

The Shavington Village Festival took place within and alongside Main Road in the village, writes Jonathan White.

Stalls were open on Main Road, which was closed to traffic, and next door Shavington Primary School car park.

They represented local organisations and charities, included Shavington-cum-Gresty Parish Council, Shavington Methodist Church, Friends of Shavington Primary School,and Ben Wye – Shavington & Wistaston Co-op Member Pioneer.

There were also 2nd Shavington Brownies, Guide Dogs, Selina’s face painting, St Luke’s (Cheshire) Hospice, St Mark’s crafts, Shavington Village Festival Community, along with Hook a duck, Crazy Cottage fairground ride, Mini Ferris Wheel, and an ice cream van.

There was a Family BBQ behind the Village Hall and Woodnoth cum Shavington WI drinks and homemade cakes in St Mark’s Church hall.

The event took place in a warm & dry weather and was enjoyed by several hundred people.

For further information relating to Shavington Village Festival and Pantomime: https://www.facebook.com/ShavingtonPanto and https://www.svfc.info/