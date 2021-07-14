Dementia sufferer missing near Nantwich found safe five miles away

A dementia sufferer who went missing from a holiday boat near Nantwich has been found safe and well.

The 74-year-old man was on holiday with family when he went missing from their canal boat moored on Shropshire Union Canal at Calveley near Nantwich.

Cheshire Police officers and the force helicopter were used in the search.

They were joined by Cheshire Search and Rescue teams called out at around 7.50pm last night (July 13) to aid in the search.

They searched all the way down to Nantwich Canal Centre close to Malbank School and north towards Tarporley and Chester.

A police spokesperson said today the man was located “safe and well” at Clotton near Tarporley, five miles from Calveley.