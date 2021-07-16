LilaConnect begins fibre broadband work in Nantwich

Broadband company LilaConnect has started work in on updating fibre connectivity in Nantwich and Crewe.

Construction is now underway in Stapeley with the aim of providing all homes and businesses access to a gigabit full fibre open access network by the end of 2023.

The LilaConnect network uses Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) broadband technology.

Fibre optic cables are laid from the signal source directly into the property.

This differs from Fibre-to-the Cabinet (FTTC), which is a blend of copper and fibre optic cables.

For millions of subscribers, their fibre connection only goes to the street cabinet and an outdated copper line connects the cabinet to the property.

Brett Shepherd, Managing Director LilaConnect & VX Fiber Group COO Infrastructure, said: “Accelerated by the global pandemic, fast and reliable connectivity has shifted from being a luxury to an essential utility.

“But it’s much more than just streaming video and music or online shopping, it’s also about transforming communities with improvements such as better access to employment, education and healthcare.

“I’d encourage everyone who can, to switch to the new technology and take advantage of the many benefits that full fibre brings.”

LilaConnect says the new network will help future investment, growth and jobs creation.

The firm says it is employing a cleaning team to sweep and jet wash pavements and driveways once work is complete and newly laid tarmac has settled.

Residents and businesses interested in connecting to the new LilaConnect full fibre open access network can pre-register at www.lilaconnect.co.uk