Nantwich shops and businesses show Pride in their town

Nantwich shop and business owners have been taking part in Nantwich Pride Festival 2021, writes Jonathan White.

Numerous outlets set up window displays in their premises in support of the festival.

Businesses and organisations in Nantwich who took part with window displays included Inside Paradise (Oat Market), Yorkshire Building Society (High Street), White Ribbon boutique (High Street), Holland & Barrett (High Street), Wall Street Ladies Boutique (Hospital Street), H Clewlow butchers (Pepper Street) and Nantwich Museum (Pillory Street).

The Pride flag also flew on premises on the town square and outside Nantwich Civic Hall.

The 3rd Nantwich Pride took place at the Railway Hotel, Pillory Street, today (July 17).

Nantwich Pride is a music and dancing event in celebration of the local LGBT community.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)