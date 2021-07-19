13 hours ago
90-year-old’s anger over CEC telecare charging plans
20 hours ago
Cheshire Police and CEC chiefs issue warning on “Freedom Day”
2 days ago
Nantwich artist Tony donates artwork to Nantwich Town FC
3 days ago
Nantwich Town earn fine draw with Wolves Under 23s
5 days ago
£22.9million Town Deal funding announced for Crewe
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

‘FUNKagenda’ event at Studio Nantwich

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews July 19, 2021
FUNKagenda - Studio Nantwich - Friday 6th August 2021 - event graphic (1)

A ‘FUNKagenda’ event takes place on Friday August 6 at the Studio nightclub in Nantwich.

It is a local night run by three DJs and one promoter – all playing electronic house music and with added live elements, to give people the best club experience possible both musically and visually.

The event includes DJs are Joelski, Alex Brown, and Wilks, along with live percussion from a saxophonist.

Alex Brown, FUNKagenda Promoter, said: “After an extremely difficult 16 months, we have all faced, non-more so than the entertainment industry, we are really pleased to be running one of the first nights in Studio Nantwich since March 2020.

“We have had loads of interest in the night, and we are really looking forward to seeing some familiar faces! See you on the dancefloor!”

Nigel Woodhouse, Director of Operations at Studio Nantwich, said: “It is always great to have the FUNKagenda guys at the club.

“It is also good to support local DJs & Promoters in putting nights on that they and their loyal customers love.”

The event is 8pm-2am, admission £5, at the ‘Studio Nantwich’ nightclub & entertainment venue on Castle Street.

For further information relating to Studio Nantwich events visit: https://www.facebook.com/StudioLiveNantwich/

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Show all of Latest Listings