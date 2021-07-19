‘FUNKagenda’ event at Studio Nantwich

A ‘FUNKagenda’ event takes place on Friday August 6 at the Studio nightclub in Nantwich.

It is a local night run by three DJs and one promoter – all playing electronic house music and with added live elements, to give people the best club experience possible both musically and visually.

The event includes DJs are Joelski, Alex Brown, and Wilks, along with live percussion from a saxophonist.

Alex Brown, FUNKagenda Promoter, said: “After an extremely difficult 16 months, we have all faced, non-more so than the entertainment industry, we are really pleased to be running one of the first nights in Studio Nantwich since March 2020.

“We have had loads of interest in the night, and we are really looking forward to seeing some familiar faces! See you on the dancefloor!”

Nigel Woodhouse, Director of Operations at Studio Nantwich, said: “It is always great to have the FUNKagenda guys at the club.

“It is also good to support local DJs & Promoters in putting nights on that they and their loyal customers love.”

The event is 8pm-2am, admission £5, at the ‘Studio Nantwich’ nightclub & entertainment venue on Castle Street.

For further information relating to Studio Nantwich events visit: https://www.facebook.com/StudioLiveNantwich/