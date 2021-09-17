Welsh Row to re-open – but major gasworks to be extended

13 hours ago
in Environment / Human Interest / News September 17, 2021
gang attack - Welsh Row - Nantwich

Welsh Row in Nantwich is set to re-open next week – but major gasworks taking place look to continue for longer than anticipated.

Bosses at Cadent said the road would be re-opened from September 20, but under traffic lights near the junction of Queens Drive.

But an “unexpected discovery” means the works originally planned to last around six weeks, could continue until well into October.

The road was closed in early August to allow for major engineering works to improve gas lines on Welsh Row, Queen’s Drive and St Anne’s Lane.

A spokesman for Cadent told Nantwich News: “Carrying out major engineering works like this can throw up challenges.

“In this case, our historic maps showed the gas main deep underground – 3.3 metres below ground – but did not show why.

“What we’ve found is that it sits directly beneath a culvert carrying drainage water.

“This unexpected discovery meant we had to redesign the project, and bring in specialist teams.

“This has extended its duration. We’re really sorry for the added inconvenience.

“The good news is that, early next week (w/c 20 Sept) we should have Welsh Row open again.

“This will be under traffic lights, near the junction with Queen’s Drive, which is to keep both the public and our teams safe.

“Within three weeks, we should have completed this phase and the remaining work we need to do will be away from the town centre.”

Work is expected to be completed by October 12.

3 Comments

  1. E. L. says:
    September 17, 2021 at 11:20 pm

    Lots of local people knew about the culverted stream, so I don’t know why it came as such a surprise to Cadent .

    Reply
  2. Jake. H says:
    September 17, 2021 at 7:41 pm

    Not going to end well. Welsh Row a major street to Acton and Wales, hairdressers as well as Chester, traffic will be chaos. The Malbank students and soccer moms will not be happy either.
    Also what about access to houses and hotel on St Anne’s Lane. Traffic lights I guess. This is not going to end well.

    Reply
  3. MarkH says:
    September 17, 2021 at 6:38 pm

    It’s proven that it’s not inconvenient to close the road permanently and stop the ratrun of kids being dropped off snd people saving 2 minutes by cutting through rather than driving past the Stadium. The reduction in traffic, Noise and pollution has been fabulous for residents.

    Reply

