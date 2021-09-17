Welsh Row to re-open – but major gasworks to be extended

Welsh Row in Nantwich is set to re-open next week – but major gasworks taking place look to continue for longer than anticipated.

Bosses at Cadent said the road would be re-opened from September 20, but under traffic lights near the junction of Queens Drive.

But an “unexpected discovery” means the works originally planned to last around six weeks, could continue until well into October.

The road was closed in early August to allow for major engineering works to improve gas lines on Welsh Row, Queen’s Drive and St Anne’s Lane.

A spokesman for Cadent told Nantwich News: “Carrying out major engineering works like this can throw up challenges.

“In this case, our historic maps showed the gas main deep underground – 3.3 metres below ground – but did not show why.

“What we’ve found is that it sits directly beneath a culvert carrying drainage water.

“This unexpected discovery meant we had to redesign the project, and bring in specialist teams.

“This has extended its duration. We’re really sorry for the added inconvenience.

“The good news is that, early next week (w/c 20 Sept) we should have Welsh Row open again.

“This will be under traffic lights, near the junction with Queen’s Drive, which is to keep both the public and our teams safe.

“Within three weeks, we should have completed this phase and the remaining work we need to do will be away from the town centre.”

Work is expected to be completed by October 12.