Former Wales and Crewe Alex midfielder signs for Nantwich Town

Former Crewe Alexandra and Wales midfielder David Vaughan has signed for Nantwich Town.
The 38-year-old began his career at Crewe where he made his first team debut in August 2000 in a 0-0 draw against Blackburn.
The Welshman went on to make 185 appearances for The Railwaymen.
In 2007, he made the move to Real Sociedad for £300,000 to join up with fellow countryman Chris Coleman who was manager there at the time.
He only made nine appearances for the Spanish side before coming back to England to join Blackpool where he played 109 times.
He also captained the Seasiders while they were in the Premier League.
Vaughan left the North West club and joined Sunderland where he made 49 appearances for the Wearside club, scoring three goals, including The Black Cats third goal in their 3-0 victory in the 2013 Tyne-Wear Derby.
In October 2013, he joined Nottingham Forest on loan.
However, a succession of injuries hindered his first season.
He did however make his move permanent in the summer of 2013 where he signed a two-year deal at the City Ground.
After amassing 93 appearances for Forest, in 2018 he made the jump over the River Trent to join Notts County where he played 22 times for The Magpies.
After being released at the end of the 2018-19 he had a bit of time away from the game before going back to Crewe Alex as a coach.
Vaughan has also represented Wales 42 times, scoring the one goal which was away at Liechtenstein in a 2010 World Cup Qualifying game.
He was also part of their successful Euro 2016 side that made it all the way to the Semi Finals.
Nantwich Town manager Dave Cooke said: “I’m very pleased to be able to bring David to the club.
“He brings a wealth of experience which is vital a club at this level.
“Not only is it good on the pitch, but also off the pitch. We have a lot of youngsters who will benefit from someone like him being around.”
Vaughan goes straight into the squad for today’s FA Cup Second Qualifying Round fixture against Banbury United.
(Image courtesy of Nantwich Town)
