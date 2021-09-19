BMX bike fans reunite in South Cheshire for annual social ride

Old school BMX bike fans from around the UK converged on South Cheshire for their annual social ride in and around Crewe, writes Jonathan White.

BMXers gathered for breakfast at Brewers Fayre Brocklebank on Weston Road, near Crewe railway station before their “Crewe and Cheshire old school ride out” event organised by Crewe and Cheshire old school BMX club.

They rode from the Brocklebank to stop for liquid refreshment at The Raven on Brookhouse Drive, The Woodside on Valley Road, Wistaston, and The Rising Sun Inn on Middlewich Road, Wistaston.

Participants then followed the Crewe-Nantwich Greenway cycleway to the Shanaze Reade BMX track on Victoria Avenue for a best BMX bike competition and children’s BMX race.

The ride finished with a return to The Raven for a free raffle and disco.

They rode racing and freestyle vintage BMX bikes from the 1980s as well as modern BMX bikes.

BMX brands represented included Diamond Back, Dyno, Falcon, Giant, GT, Haro, Hutch, Mongoose, Raleigh, Redline, Robinson, Schwinn, and Skyway. Size of bikes ranged from a child’s 12-inch wheeler to a 29-inch wheel cruiser.

Star bike was an immaculate ‘Sling Shot’ which uses a unique mid-frame suspension system with the conventional downtube replaced with two stainless steel cables suspended from two die springs.

The event was open to all, and bikers ranged in age from children to adults.

There were participants from Crewe along with visitors from further afield.

Organiser John Collins, from Crewe, said: “We had an excellent turnout this year, following a very difficult period for all during the pandemic.

“Our first-ever ride in 2016 had seventeen riders and we are really pleased with the response to this year’s event.

“It was great to see such a wide range of BMX bikes. I hope everyone enjoyed the ride and chat.

“We are always looking for new members, so please get in touch and join us at our next event.”

For further information on Crewe and Cheshire old school BMX club, search Crewe and Cheshire old school BMX club on Facebook, or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1145537948806438