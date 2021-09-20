Beam Heath Trust “claims day” to take place on September 29

The Beam heath Trust “Claims Day” will take place at the St Mary’s Parish Hall in Nantwich on Wednesday September 29.

Claimants of Beam Heath dividends have two sessions to make claims, between 3pm and 4.30pm and between 6pm and 7pm.

A Beam Heath Trust spokesman said: “There will also be a separate desk open for those recipients that have missed the distributor’s visit.

“Trustees are going to be very busy and numbers are limited in the Parish Hall so we ask everyone to come alone if possible.”

Conditions of eligibility remain unchanged and are shown on public notice boards round the town and at the Parish Hall, Nantwich Library and the Tourist Information Office at The Civic Hall.

Claimants must have resided within the Ancient Town boundary for at least seven years or have been born in the area as shown on a LONG birth certificate.

Residents can also qualify after two years if they have been a previous recipient and returned to live within the boundary.

There will be Trustees on duty on the day to advise new claimants on addresses that are in the area of benefit before submitting documents for approval.

