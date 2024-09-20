New direct bus from Nantwich to Leighton Hospital gets go ahead

Local councillors and Crewe & Nantwich MP have welcomed the go ahead for a new direct bus service from Nantwich to Leighton Hospital.

Cheshire East Council’s Highways and Transport Committee voted unanimously to approve the service, which will come into service from April 2025.

It follows the Government’s announcement on improving local bus services across the country.

Crewe & Nantwich MP Connor Naismith spoke in the Commons on the lack of a direct link between Nantwich and the hospital.

Better, more frequent and reliable bus services was a key election pledge for the new Labour MP.

It means the 72 and 73 services – axed by D&G at the start of September to cut costs – will be revived and provide a vital link for rural communities and Nantwich to the hospital.

Cheshire East Council will procure new contracts from private bus companies in October, with current contracts expiring in March 2025.

The link between Nantwich and Leighton Hospital was highlighted by many during a public consultation exercise on bus services, as well as local councillors including Cllr Anna Burton and Cllr Peter Groves.

Another approved decision is the expansion of the FlexiLink service – a customer-led service for disabled residents and those who are 80 years+.

This will now include a weekday 16.30 to 21.00 hours service, and a Saturday service from 09.00 to 18.00.

This extension will be trialled to monitor its use and will be funded by a £800,000 grant from Department of Transport.

Connor Naismith MP said: “I’m delighted these plans are coming forward, and I’m grateful to Cheshire East for their work on this.

“When I stood for election in July, I put improvements to public transport as one of my 5 key pledges to Crewe and Nantwich.

“Since then, the new government has announced a revolution in the way our bus services are run, whilst I raised the issue of Nantwich’s lack of hospital connection directly in the House of Commons.

“Cheshire East’s new plans are the first step to fulfilling that pledge, and I will continue to fight for better bus services in my community.

“The council’s plans demonstrate confidence in the future of public transport viability across Crewe and Nantwich and the wider sub-region as a result of the new government’s reforms to public transport.

“Crewe and Nantwich was promised change at the election, and that change begins now.”

(Archive image of previous bus service to Leighton)