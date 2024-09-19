RSPCA Stapeley cattery caring for “alarming” number of kittens

RSPCA Stapeley Grange cattery staff in Nantwich are taking in stray and abandoned kittens at an “alarming” rate.

And they have today urged the public to do their bit by getting their pets neutered.

Stapeley Grange is currently looking after 45 kittens under six months old.

It says it has taken in an “unprecedented number” of young cats over the summer.

Now staff have launched an urgent appeal for prospective adopters to get in touch.

Five-week-old kittens Nick, Charlie, Elle and Tao are receiving intensive care after they were rescued during heavy rain on September 8 by a member of the public in Crewe.

Soaking wet, shivering and covered in fleas, it’s believed their mum – who couldn’t be found – may have moved them from where she had given birth because of flooding.

Three days earlier, 11-week-old black kittens Galaxy, Rolo, Smartie, Sherbert and Skittle (pictured, top) were brought in after they were found in Wistaston, again with no sign of their mum.

Black and white Cheddar and her family are also some of the current residents.

Cheddar, who wasn’t microchipped, arrived at Stapeley at the end of last month after she was found with her five kittens – four males and one female – in another garden in Crewe.

She is only between six and 12 months old herself.

Stapeley deputy cattery manager Nicola Chilton said: “We’ve never known a summer as challenging as this one, the numbers coming through our doors have been unprecedented.

“Currently we’re caring for 45 kittens and only four adult cats and we know other animal welfare charities are facing a difficult time too.

“We have no firm answers but we think some pet owners could be avoiding having their cats neutered because of the cost, while others think they’ll easily be able to rehome a litter of kittens if they have one and then find they’re not able to.

“The demand for pets also soared during the pandemic and backstreet breeders have been able to make more money by selling kittens online. Coupled with the cost of living, it’s resulted in an alarming number of cats and kittens coming into our care, many of whom have compromised welfare.

“If you are considering buying a kitten, we would urge people to use the Kitten Checklist.”

Cats are prolific breeders, with one female capable of giving birth to up to 18 kittens a year.

For the cat population to be managed, the timing of neutering as well as the overall number of cats neutered is critical.

Female cats should be neutered at four months old, before they are able to become pregnant.

Not only does neutering help reduce the unwanted cat population, it also means cats lead healthier, happier lives.

Neutered cats are less likely to roam far from home or get into fights with other cats, both of which can increase their risk of injury or picking up illnesses.

RSPCA advice:

– If your cat is unneutered make a vet appointment for them as soon as possible to help reduce the number of unwanted kittens being born

– If you find an abandoned cat or kitten in a public place, please take them to a vet immediately

– If you suspect a cat or kitten has been abandoned in a property, please contact the RSPCA to report this on 0300 1234 999

– Some animal welfare charities like the RSPCA, Cats Protection and Blue Cross offer financial support towards the cost of this for owners on a low income