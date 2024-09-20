16 mins ago
Brine Leas Academy in Nantwich to stage Open Evenings

in Community Events / What's On & Reviews September 20, 2024
showcase - school transport - brine leas school - creative commons licence by jaggery

Brine Leas School in Nantwich is to stage two open evenings for year 7 and 12 admissions.

The year 7 admissions open evening takes place on Wednesday September 25, from 6.30-8.30pm.

Families and prospective pupils will be able to tour facilities and speak to staff.

The “6th Form Open Evening” event will take place on October 9 at the Audlem Road school.

Visitors can tour the school and its facilities and speak with senior leaders.

A school spokesperson said: “This is an opportunity to consider your future plans and preferred courses post-16, and talk to subject teachers and the Sixth Form Team.

“Senior leaders will be available throughout the evening to answer any questions which you may have. We hope you can join us.”

