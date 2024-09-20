Cheshire East to bring in new car parking app for drivers

Drivers who pay by phone to use Cheshire East Council car parks will need to download a new app as the authority is switching providers and returning to RingGo.

RingGo will replace the council’s current provider PayByPhone from October 1, when the existing contract ends.

The council says the change will be at no additional cost to customers and the convenience fee that is added to transactions will remain at 7p.

PayByPhone will remain in use until midnight on Monday September 30.

Cllr Mark Goldsmith, chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, said: “In agreeing a new provider for our ‘cashless parking’ system, our priority has been securing the best value for money for council taxpayers and the motorists who use our car parks.

“It was also essential that any change did not place an additional burden on the council’s current significant financial pressures.

“I am pleased that we have been able to secure a new supplier that can deliver all this.

“RingGo is quick and easy to use and is especially convenient for those who don’t have the right amount of change on them, or don’t want to have to use a pay and display machine once they’ve parked up.

“The switch over to RingGo will take place in just a couple of weeks’ time, and I encourage residents to download the app to their mobile phone and pre-register with RingGo in advance so that they’re ready to go from 1 October.”

Using their debit or credit card, motorists can use RingGo to pay to park at nearly all Cheshire East Council-owned car parks.

This can be done via the RingGo smartphone app, by calling or sending a text message, or by going online.