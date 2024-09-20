Wistaston Singers look to recruit new members

Wistaston Singers are recruiting new members for their new term, especially men to balance out their fabulous and friendly choir, writes Jonathan White.

They are a mixed community choir who currently have more than 50 members, with ages ranging from 20s to 80s.

The choir sing a wide repertoire which includes musicals, Queen, The Beatles, Mozart and traditional Christmas carols.

They sing from music, but all pieces are also taught by rote.

A spokesperson said: “There is an exciting term ahead preparing for all their upcoming Christmas events.”

If you like singing in a choir, search Wistaston Singers on Facebook or click: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1347857572503109