A Nantwich councillor wants to lure fast food giant McDonald’s to open a new outlet in the town.
Nantwich is one of the few sizeable towns in Cheshire which does not have the famous “golden arches” outlet.
Nearby towns like Crewe, Sandbach, Winsford, Whitchurch and Congleton all have a McDonald’s restaurant and Drive Thru’.
Now Cllr Riddell Graham believes Nantwich should be proactive in promoting itself as a destination for McDonald’s to open here.
He also believes the town should be attracting higher-end supermarket Waitrose, which has a store in Sandbach.
Both companies have recently announced plans to expand across the UK.
Cllr Graham has submitted a “Notice of Motion” to Nantwich Town Council which is set to be discussed at their monthly town council meeting this Thursday (September 19).
He says: “I seek support from the council to instruct the town clerk to write to Waitrose & Partners and McDonald’s to promote Nantwich as a town to consider establishing stores.
“Having heard on the news recently that both companies are seeking to expand in the UK, I believe many of our residents and visitors would welcome a Waitrose store or McDonald’s restaurant.”
The notice does not indicate any specific potential sites for such new outlets.
The idea of a McDonald’s in Nantwich has divided opinion over the years.
Some believe it would lower the town’s reputation, while many think as the town expands with more young families it would be a welcome addition.
McDonald’s announced in August it had plans to open more than 200 new restaurants across the UK and Ireland over the next four years in a £1bn expansion.
The firm said they wanted to introduce “Drive to” restaurants – with a car park, a small seating area, and no drive-through.
The move would increase the fast-food chain’s UK and Ireland footprint to 1,700 sites.
Alistair Macrow, McDonald’s UK and Ireland boss, said last month the plans show its “ongoing commitment” to growth and job creation in the two countries.
More than 24,000 jobs would be created by the expansion, McDonald’s said.
Similarly, Waitrose also announced plans last month to open 100 new convenience shops over the next five years.
The supermarket said the new stores would be opened across England, Wales and Scotland but said it could not share the exact locations of all of them.
Waitrose confirmed the move towards convenience shops was in response to changing consumer habits and demand.
Nantwich News has contacted both McDonald’s and Waitrose and await a reply.
What makes Nantwich different from any other affluent town with a MaccieDs presence, suggestingit will lower standards? It can, and should, easily be accommodated without any negative impact, perhaps as part of a hub of other similar outlets, allowing the many who currently travel to Crewe a far easier option, while those not wanting it can simply vote with their feet, as is the very essence of personal choice, and the principles of our democratic society…or at least that used to be the case! In the process, it will create jobs, amongst other positives. If other outlets are challenged, they simply need to up their game. It’s called competition.
Waitrose had the opportunity years ago but chose to go to Sandbach. We got Morrisons.
McDonalds is a franchise organisation, anyone can get involved. Waitrose is a private business. Both would be in town if they thought there was a profit margin to be made.
Don’t these people have anything better to do? Sounds like a bunch of busy fools trying to find stuff to do to make themselves feel important.
We have three locally run kebab/pizza style fast food shops in the heart of the town. Why not give them a good hard kick?
The idea of creating more out of town centre food and retail outlets would not benefit the footfall and current businesses in the town centre.
The town centre has developed an established cafe, restaurant and bar scene so adding a McDonald’s potentially could impact on the town centre trade.
The town already benefits from several large supermarkets so why add another on the edge of town.
Surely the best fit for a Waitrose would be in town on the large ex empty Woolworth store on Swine market, the same spot linked to Boothes recently.
The sarcastic side of me would say utilise the space where the bus station is, now there are no buses to bring shoppers into the town, or take them to the edge of town to shop. They could use a car and pay the increased car park charges.
Let’s not be complacent about taking shopping away from the town centre, sadly Crewe is the perfect example of this There is room to develop and attract new business within the footprint of our town centre, let’s embrace that first.
McDonald’s Nantwich literally a recipe for disaster for struggling local catering food business, don’t kick them when they are down, only so many customers to go round.
What planet is this councillor from the people of Nantwich definitely do not want any golden arches.
No, no, no! It is a relief to be in a town with no ‘golden arches’. There is absolutely no need for a cheap eatery to appear. There are plenty of lovely places already in Nantwich to get anything from snacks upwards.