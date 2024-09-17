A Nantwich councillor wants to lure fast food giant McDonald’s to open a new outlet in the town.

Nantwich is one of the few sizeable towns in Cheshire which does not have the famous “golden arches” outlet.

Nearby towns like Crewe, Sandbach, Winsford, Whitchurch and Congleton all have a McDonald’s restaurant and Drive Thru’.

Now Cllr Riddell Graham believes Nantwich should be proactive in promoting itself as a destination for McDonald’s to open here.

He also believes the town should be attracting higher-end supermarket Waitrose, which has a store in Sandbach.

Both companies have recently announced plans to expand across the UK.

Cllr Graham has submitted a “Notice of Motion” to Nantwich Town Council which is set to be discussed at their monthly town council meeting this Thursday (September 19).

He says: “I seek support from the council to instruct the town clerk to write to Waitrose & Partners and McDonald’s to promote Nantwich as a town to consider establishing stores.

“Having heard on the news recently that both companies are seeking to expand in the UK, I believe many of our residents and visitors would welcome a Waitrose store or McDonald’s restaurant.”

The notice does not indicate any specific potential sites for such new outlets.

The idea of a McDonald’s in Nantwich has divided opinion over the years.

Some believe it would lower the town’s reputation, while many think as the town expands with more young families it would be a welcome addition.

McDonald’s announced in August it had plans to open more than 200 new restaurants across the UK and Ireland over the next four years in a £1bn expansion.

The firm said they wanted to introduce “Drive to” restaurants – with a car park, a small seating area, and no drive-through.

The move would increase the fast-food chain’s UK and Ireland footprint to 1,700 sites.

Alistair Macrow, McDonald’s UK and Ireland boss, said last month the plans show its “ongoing commitment” to growth and job creation in the two countries.

More than 24,000 jobs would be created by the expansion, McDonald’s said.

Similarly, Waitrose also announced plans last month to open 100 new convenience shops over the next five years.

The supermarket said the new stores would be opened across England, Wales and Scotland but said it could not share the exact locations of all of them.

Waitrose confirmed the move towards convenience shops was in response to changing consumer habits and demand.

Nantwich News has contacted both McDonald’s and Waitrose and await a reply.

