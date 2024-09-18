Olde Barbridge Inn near Nantwich to close, owners announce

The owners of the Olde Barbridge Inn near Nantwich are to close the pub at the end of September, they have announced.

The popular canalside pub in Barbridge, off the A51, will shut after Sunday September 29.

Owner James Perrins acquired the pub back in 2012 when he was head chef and revitalised its ailing fortunes.

But now James and partner Emma have announced it is to close.

In a statement, they said: “To our valued customers, employees and friends. It is with humble gratitude and a heavy heart that we announce the closing of The Olde Barbridge Inn.

“We are so grateful for the support and loyalty you have shown to us over the past 13 years. It’s been an honour and an incredible journey.

“We have witnessed amazing community spirit in the village of Barbridge and further afield, had some epic parties and many celebrations, countless Sunday roasts, Covid takeaways, social distancing pizza, live band nights, summer festivals, quiz nights, Christmas Day celebrations, themed evenings, breakfast with Santa ,open mic nights and so much more.

“However the time has come to say goodbye, as it’s our time to move on. Our last trading day will be Sunday the 29th of September.

“Hopefully we will see you for a farewell drink on our last weekend and we hope to see some familiar faces.”

Many have paid tribute on Facebook, some saying the closure is “devastating” and “sad”.

The pub has a long history dating back to the Civil War when it was called The Kings Arms after King Charles I who visited and stayed in the area around 1644.

It was left derelict around 1975, which led to the refurbishment in 1978/79. Several years after it reopened, the new owners renamed it to The Olde Barbridge Inn.

In February 2012, current owner James and his team worked to put it back on the map for tourists, foodies and locals.

It also has canal moorings as it sits alongside the Shropshire Union Canal.

