Nantwich girl, 3, climbs Snowdon for hospital that saved baby sister

A Nantwich girl who climbed Snowdon just days before her 3rd birthday, has helped to raise money for the hospital which saved the life of her little sister.

Little Flossie Smith battled for five and a half hours to reach the Welsh mountain’s summit in aid of Leighton Hospital’s NICU.

With her mum and dad Chelsea and Jack by her side, Flossie was inspired by the staff who saved baby Susie who was born just 30-weeks-old during he Covid lockdown.

And she climbed unaided to the very top of the 3,500ft peak.

Flossie’s sister Susie was born in January 2020 at 30 weeks just as Covid arrived.

Mum Chelsea said: “Without the NICU at Leighton, Susie wouldn’t be here today.

“The NICU not only saved her life but cared for me and my family for the three weeks we were in there.

“Susie’s now a happy and healthy 22-month-old.

“Floss said she wanted to climb a mountain so that’s what we did on the anniversary of the death of her Granny Sue!

“The quote at the top said closer to heaven.”

“We walked with her but didn’t think she would do it.

“We stopped when she wanted to, we were 30 minutes from the top and she said she was tired so we asked if she wanted to head back – we were not forcing her.

“But then she saw the helicopters training on the mountain and beat me and her dad to the top!

“Everyone was cheering her when we got to the top – they couldn’t believe she had done it.

“We don’t know how old the youngest person to walk to the top is, but she did it just before her 3rd birthday.

“We’re so proud of her.”

The family have almost reached their £500 target already, and are still accepting donations.

You can donate to their JustGiving page here.