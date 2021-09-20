13 hours ago
Beam Heath Trust “claims day” to take place on September 29
2 days ago
BMX bike fans reunite in South Cheshire for annual social ride
2 days ago
Nantwich Town knocked out of FA Cup by Banbury
3 days ago
Willaston councillor may quit after homophobic abuse by youths
3 days ago
‘On demand’ rural bus service to launch between Nantwich and Audlem
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich girl, 3, climbs Snowdon for hospital that saved baby sister

in Charity news / Human Interest / News September 20, 2021
Flossie Smith on top of Snowdon

A Nantwich girl who climbed Snowdon just days before her 3rd birthday, has helped to raise money for the hospital which saved the life of her little sister.

Little Flossie Smith battled for five and a half hours to reach the Welsh mountain’s summit in aid of Leighton Hospital’s NICU.

With her mum and dad Chelsea and Jack by her side, Flossie was inspired by the staff who saved baby Susie who was born just 30-weeks-old during he Covid lockdown.

And she climbed unaided to the very top of the 3,500ft peak.

Flossie’s sister Susie was born in January 2020 at 30 weeks just as Covid arrived.

Mum Chelsea said: “Without the NICU at Leighton, Susie wouldn’t be here today.

“The NICU not only saved her life but cared for me and my family for the three weeks we were in there.

“Susie’s now a happy and healthy 22-month-old.

Susie fights for live in Leighton NICU

Susie fights for life in Leighton NICU

“Floss said she wanted to climb a mountain so that’s what we did on the anniversary of the death of her Granny Sue!

“The quote at the top said closer to heaven.”

“We walked with her but didn’t think she would do it.

“We stopped when she wanted to, we were 30 minutes from the top and she said she was tired so we asked if she wanted to head back – we were not forcing her.

“But then she saw the helicopters training on the mountain and beat me and her dad to the top!

“Everyone was cheering her when we got to the top – they couldn’t believe she had done it.

“We don’t know how old the youngest person to walk to the top is, but she did it just before her 3rd birthday.

“We’re so proud of her.”

The family have almost reached their £500 target already, and are still accepting donations.

You can donate to their JustGiving page here.

Flossie climbs Snowdon unaided

Flossie climbs Snowdon unaided

jack and Flossie on Snowdon

Dad Jack and Flossie at top of Snowdon

Susie with dad Jack

Healthy Susie at home in Nantwich

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
Show all of Latest Listings