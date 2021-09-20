Nantwich primary school’s vegetable crop is un-beet-able!

Primary school pupils in Nantwich are enjoying a bumper crop of vegetables planted by the Year 6 class who left in the summer.

Senior members of the Millfields Primary School gardening club have left behind a legacy under the tutelage of site manager Mr Cornes.

The harvest has been displayed in school and given away to the school community to enjoy at home.

And the school’s new Year 6 will plant a new crop to create their very own Millfields ‘Dig for Victory’ project as part of their learning about World War 2.

Headteacher Rob Parish said: “Our Millfields Gardening Club has been thoroughly enjoyed by children and adults alike over the last year.

“We are extremely lucky to have such a knowledgeable member of staff in Mr Cornes and the children are benefitting hugely from not only learning about where their food comes from but how to grow it too.”

Under Mr Cornes guidance the school achieved Level 3 with the Royal Horticultural Society School Gardening Award and will look to gain more awards this coming year.

Morrisons supermarkets are running a new ‘It’s Good to Grow’ campaign where customers are given a ‘Grow Token’ for every £10 spent in store or online.

These tokens can be given to a chosen school so they can buy everything they need to get growing.

Mr Parish added: “We would be so grateful to Millfields families and the wider community if they chose to nominate us as their designated school as the tools and supplies we could purchase would support us in developing our Gardening Club even further.”