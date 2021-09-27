REVIEW: “That’ll Be The Day” at Crewe Lyceum Theatre

That’ll Be The Day drew in the crowds as it returned to Crewe Lyceum this week to celebrate its 35th anniversary, writes Claire Faulkner.

It’s one of the most popular music shows I’ve seen, people return time and time again to be entertained and listen to nostalgic hits from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

There’s a good reason That’ll Be The Day continues to attract the crowds.

The show on Sunday was a packed full of non-stop music and laughter. The musicians and singers were brilliant and seemed to have boundless enthusiasm and energy.

There were so many different aspects of this show. There was a beautiful acapella rendition of Blue Moon, a seamless mix of Beatles songs and celebrations of Elton John, Queen and The Rolling Stones. I really enjoyed the Radio Caroline section of the show.

It was wonderful to hear live music again and be part of an audience who, by the end of the night were dancing in the aisles.

After 35 years, That’ll Be The Day is still going strong, and I think this is testament to the talented and hardworking performers who make up the cast.

If you enjoy live music and good entertainment, this show is for you.

If you missed That’ll Be The Day this week, the show returns to the Lyceum on February 22, 2022.

Tickets are available from the box office.