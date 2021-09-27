7 hours ago
CEC councillors back plan to charge over 85s for lifeline alarms
2 days ago
Nantwich Town slump to another home defeat against Basford
3 days ago
Endangered newts in Nantwich rescued by water engineers
3 days ago
400 years to repair Cheshire East’s crumbling roads, says highways boss
6 days ago
Leighton Hospital unveils £663 million redevelopment plans
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

REVIEW: “That’ll Be The Day” at Crewe Lyceum Theatre

in Theatre Reviews / What's On & Reviews September 27, 2021
That'll Be The Day - Crewe Lyceum Theatre, to stage a wedding fayre, and summer events

That’ll Be The Day drew in the crowds as it returned to Crewe Lyceum this week to celebrate its 35th anniversary, writes Claire Faulkner.

It’s one of the most popular music shows I’ve seen, people return time and time again to be entertained and listen to nostalgic hits from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

There’s a good reason That’ll Be The Day continues to attract the crowds.

The show on Sunday was a packed full of non-stop music and laughter. The musicians and singers were brilliant and seemed to have boundless enthusiasm and energy.

There were so many different aspects of this show. There was a beautiful acapella rendition of Blue Moon, a seamless mix of Beatles songs and celebrations of Elton John, Queen and The Rolling Stones. I really enjoyed the Radio Caroline section of the show.

It was wonderful to hear live music again and be part of an audience who, by the end of the night were dancing in the aisles.

After 35 years, That’ll Be The Day is still going strong, and I think this is testament to the talented and hardworking performers who make up the cast.

If you enjoy live music and good entertainment, this show is for you.

If you missed That’ll Be The Day this week, the show returns to the Lyceum on February 22, 2022.

Tickets are available from the box office.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
Show all of Latest Listings