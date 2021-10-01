CEC warns of sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Crewe and Sandbach

There has been a significant increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Crewe and Sandbach areas, say council health chiefs.

Crewe accounts for one in five of all COVID-19 cases in the borough with 697 cases per 100,000.

Sandbach has 816 cases per 100,000.

The latest case rate for Cheshire East is 472 per 100,000 population – higher than the North West rate of 359 per 100,000 and rate for England of 322 per 100,000.

In the seven days up to September 24, there were 1,831 positive cases in Cheshire East.

Around half of the people who have tested positive are children and young people aged 0-19 years.

The other age group “of concern” are those aged 40 to 49, who may well be parents, relatives, or close family friends of children.

CEC says more testing sites will be available in Crewe and Sandbach over the coming weeks.

This will be for both symptomatic (with symptoms) and asymptomatic (without symptoms) testing.

A spokesman said: “Residents in these two areas are strongly encouraged to continue regular twice weekly lateral flow testing, to maintain social distancing, wear a face covering where required to do so and follow the latest public health guidance to protect themselves and others.”

Information on testing site locations will be found on the council’s testing pages at www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/covid-testing

If you develop any symptoms of COVID-19, which include a new continuous cough, high temperature or loss or change to their sense of taste or smell, you should self-isolate immediately and book a PCR test via www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/testing-and-tracing/get-a-test-to-check-if-you-have-coronavirus/