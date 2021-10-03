10 hours ago
Nantwich Town hold league leaders South Shields to deserved draw

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport October 3, 2021
Second-half - Dan Cockerline slides into Sean Cooke's cross but is unable to connect with the ball (1)

Nantwich Town and South Shields played out a competitive goalless draw at the Optimum Pay Stadium, writes Liam Price.

A 50/50 challenge between David Vaughan and Will Jenkins saw the visitor being stretchered off and nine minutes of stoppage time at the end of the half.

No foul was given by the referee who deemed it a freak accident, and South Shields confirmed after the game Jenkins had not suffered any fractures.

The lengthy stoppage did affect the game, with few chances thereafter.

Darius Osei curled narrowly over for the visitors on the half hour as he tried to add to his impressive goal tally this season.

Jacob Edwards at right back and Vaughan in midfield both made their first starts for the Dabbers and they impressed, especially from Vaughan who was awarded man of the match.

First-half - David Vaughan eyes the ball on his debut for the Dabbers (1)

David Vaughan eyes the ball on his debut for the Dabbers

Callum Stead knocked the ball past a couple of Dabbers defenders before falling dramatically in the penalty area.

The Mariners certainly had the slight edge of the half.

Stead again was lively in taking the ball off Troy Bourne, but Matthew Gould was alert to close the angle and make a good save.

In injury time, Luke Walsh lofted a ball in to Sean Cooke on his 300th Nantwich appearance, he volleyed powerfully but it was deflected wide.

The second half was a breathless affair with both teams going full throttle.

Nantwich could easily have claimed the win.

Cooke played a brilliant ball across the face of goal for Cockerline who it just evaded, the tall number 9 just couldn’t get his toe to it.

Second-half - Dan Cockerline shoots at goal (1)

Dan Cockerline shoots at goal

Osei spurned another chance, blasting over the bar in a good position after making the cardinal sin of leaning back as he shot.

Prince Haywood fired over before Osei forced Matthew Gould to tip round the post.

Cockerline shot wide after receiving the ball from the tireless Luke Walsh late on.

South Shields substitute Ntumba Massanka was red carded in stoppage time after an altercation with Troy Bourne to take the gloss off what had been a terrific tussle between two sides who were giving nothing away.

It was a strong showing from the Dabbers, stopping Shields winning away from home in the league for the first time this season, and the first team to stop the league leaders scoring in the league.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)

Second-half - South Shields player controls the ball under pressure from Thommy (1)

First-half - Josh Langley on the ball (1)

First-half - Dabbers debutant Jacob Edwards clears the ball (1)

First-half - Dabbers keeper Matthew Gould kicks the ball forwards (1)

