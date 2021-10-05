Knives and cannabis found after teenagers detained in Nantwich

Police found knives and cannabis after detaining a group of teenagers in Nantwich town centre.

One 16-year-old boy was pursued by officers after trying to flee the scene after the group were stopped on Swine Market.

He was later detained by police at around 4pm on Saturday (October 2).

A Cheshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to Swine Market, Nantwich following reports of someone with a knife.

“Police, including taser-trained officers, attended and located a group of young people.

“A 16-year-old boy left the scene and was followed by an officer before being detained and searched.

“A number of items were seized, including cannabis.

“One knife and two plastic knives were also recovered from the scene. Enquiries are continuing.”