Nantwich showjumper wins at Derbyshire equestrian event

Nantwich showjumper Grace Wallace has won the Dodson & Horrell National Amateur Second Rounds at Eland Lodge Equestrian.

Grace was competing against nine others in the 1.05m track and she claimed first place on Victoria Wallace’s 13 year-old bay mare Ilena VD Bisschop.

She produced a faultless double clear to cross the finish line in a time of 52.50 seconds.

The runner up slot was filled by Kyla Van Klaveren and I am Du Cerisier.

The 1.05m track was one of four events at the fourth Dodson & Horrell National Amateur Second Rounds in Ashbourne, Derbyshire.

Combinations from across the Midlands contested the classes with the hope of securing a qualifying ticket to the Dodson & Horrell National Amateur Championships at Aintree Equestrian Centre in Liverpool between November 9-14.

In the 1.10m track, Derbyshire’s Mark Thomas had his foot firmly on the gas to take first place crossing the finishing line in 28.60 seconds with Silvarno a 11 year-old grey gelding owned by Ryan Page.

In the 85cm, Amy Knobbs from Rugeley, Staffordshire claimed the top spot with over 5 seconds in hand aboard her own 10 year-old skewbald mare Floras Circus in 39.06 seconds.

And in the 95cm Second Round, Staffordshire’s Louise Webb came out on top with her own Chequidam Z, a 10 year-old liver chestnut gelding as they raced home in 41.71 seconds.

Eight qualifying tickets are given for each of the four classes which are allocated once official grading has been completed.