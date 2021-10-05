9 hours ago
Rotting food uncollected as CEC refuse teams hit by staff shortage
16 hours ago
Knives and cannabis found after teenagers detained in Nantwich
2 days ago
Nantwich Town hold league leaders South Shields to deserved draw
4 days ago
CEC warns of sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Crewe and Sandbach
5 days ago
CEC councillors net £1.25 million in expenses and allowances
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich showjumper wins at Derbyshire equestrian event

in Other sports / Sport October 5, 2021
Sunday class 2 Ilena VD Bisschop & Grace Wallace - 1.05m winners graphic

Nantwich showjumper Grace Wallace has won the Dodson & Horrell National Amateur Second Rounds at Eland Lodge Equestrian.

Grace was competing against nine others in the 1.05m track and she claimed first place on Victoria Wallace’s 13 year-old bay mare Ilena VD Bisschop.

She produced a faultless double clear to cross the finish line in a time of 52.50 seconds.

The runner up slot was filled by Kyla Van Klaveren and I am Du Cerisier.

The 1.05m track was one of four events at the fourth Dodson & Horrell National Amateur Second Rounds in Ashbourne, Derbyshire.

Combinations from across the Midlands contested the classes with the hope of securing a qualifying ticket to the Dodson & Horrell National Amateur Championships at Aintree Equestrian Centre in Liverpool between November 9-14.

In the 1.10m track, Derbyshire’s Mark Thomas had his foot firmly on the gas to take first place crossing the finishing line in 28.60 seconds with Silvarno a 11 year-old grey gelding owned by Ryan Page.

In the 85cm, Amy Knobbs from Rugeley, Staffordshire claimed the top spot with over 5 seconds in hand aboard her own 10 year-old skewbald mare Floras Circus in 39.06 seconds.

And in the 95cm Second Round, Staffordshire’s Louise Webb came out on top with her own Chequidam Z, a 10 year-old liver chestnut gelding as they raced home in 41.71 seconds.

Eight qualifying tickets are given for each of the four classes which are allocated once official grading has been completed.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
Show all of Latest Listings