RSPCA appeal after cygnet killed by dog at Nantwich Lake

in Environment / Human Interest / Incident / News October 7, 2021
cygnet killed by dog at Nantwich Lake

RSPCA staff have made a plea to dog owners in Nantwich to keep pets on a lead after a cygnet was attacked and killed by Nantwich lake.

This is the shocking image of the cygnet which was brought to RSPCA Stapeley Grange wildlife centre in Nantwich earlier today.

It’s not the first time that swans and other wildfowl have been attacked at the lake by dogs not under control of their owners.

In a plea on social media, RSPCA Stapeley Grange said: “Please, please, please can dog walkers take care around wildlife, especially waterfowl, and keep their dogs on leads.

“This poor cygnet was PTS on arrival today having been attacked by a dog on Nantwich lake/river. So sad.”

Reaction on social media was swift.

“Why do people persist in letting their dogs off the lead when they have little or no control over them?” said one.

“If you can’t recall or drop your dog into a down position, instantly, anytime anywhere, then it is not under full control, so stop kidding yourself and start training it!”

Nantwich Lake has signs around the area urging dog owners to keep their pets on leads and under control.

(Image courtesy of RSPCA Stapeley Grange)

