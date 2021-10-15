Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall

WINTER WINE TASTING!

Come and join us for a festive winter wine tasting in the Library and Drawing Room at Crewe Hall on Sunday 28th November 2021.

Included in your ticket is:

-A welcome glass of champagne (Champagne Devaux)

-Tasting of over 30 wines, Devaux champagne tasting & tasting booklet

-Live Festive Music

-Crewe Hall Canapés

-Christmas wine advice

-Cheese tasting

-Exclusive offers and FREE DELIVERY for any purchases.

You can choose from either the afternoon event (11am-3pm) or the evening event (5pm-9pm).

In true Nomad style this event will be “chic & fun” and we would encourage you to follow our dress code of: “Festive” – Think sequins, sparkles and festive colours!

The Winter Wine Tasting is taking place in the Library and Drawing Room in the beautiful Old Hall at Crewe Hall. Details of access and entry will be included in your E-Ticket that you will receive on 10th November 2021.

You will have the opportunity to place orders for Christmas wines, cheeses and hampers. We will be running exclusive “on the day” offers and FREE DELIVERY will be included for any orders placed on the day.

Ticket price is per person. Well behaved children are welcome (please email us for a free child ticket) No alcohol will be served to anyone Under 18. Proof of ID may be required.

In the event of having to cancel due to Gov. guidance at the time of event, you will qualify for a full refund. Please do not attend if you present any symptoms of Covid-19 or have tested positive for Covid-19. Your ticket can be transferred to someone else for no charge.