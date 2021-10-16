4 hours ago
Investigation after house fire on new Nantwich development

in Human Interest / Incident / News October 16, 2021
house fire kingsbourne

An investigation is underway after a house fire on the new Kingsbourne housing development in Nantwich last night (Oct 15).

No one was injured in the incident on Olney Place.

One mum who’s house caught fire had to evacuate her two young children as well as three other relatives, all aged under six.

It’s believed the fire started when a parked moped was set on fire which then spread to the property.

Neighbouring properties were also evacuated safely.

“Everyone is safe. All the children got out an are safe,” said one neighbour.

The fire started at around 10.50pm last night, and fire crews and police responded within minutes.

Now residents are appealing for information from anyone with CCTV or ring cameras to try and trace the person responsible.

The mum who’s house was damaged said: “It’s been very stressful and I want them found and charged so they can’t do it to more innocent people.”

Cheshire fire service said they were called at around 10.50pm, sending appliances from Nantwich and Crewe.

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a moped on fire in Olney Place, Henhull.

“The fire had spread to a car and a property. Crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to put out the fires.

“They then used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cheshire Police on 101.

(Images courtesy of Nantwich News readers)

olney place house fire

