Nantwich Choral Society – an evening of Mozart and Haydn

At Nantwich Choral Society we are delighted to be holding our first concert in 18 months. Come and join us! We will be performing a selection of choral pieces including:

Mozart – Ave Verum Corpus, Exultate Jubilate and Vesperae Solennes de Confessore KV339

Haydn – Insanae et Vanae Curae, Three Pieces for Musical Clocks and Missa Brevis Joannis de Deo (“Little Organ Mass”).

Nantwich Choral Society will be conducted by John Naylor with organist Simon Russell, soprano soloist Sarah Helsby-Hughes and the Nantwich Sinfonia.

Tickets are available from Nantwich Civic Hall, from choir members, at the door and online from www.WeGotTickets.com