Boughey staff step up to raise funds for Calveley Primary School

Employees at Boughey Distribution near Nantwich have helped raise almost £1,500 for Calveley Primary School – by increasing their daily step count by at least 1,000 every day!

All additional steps were turned into cash credits by the company and helped raise an impressive £1,443 for the local village school.

The “1000 Xtra Challenge” was organised as part of the NWF Group’s 150th anniversary celebrations, Boughey’s parent company.

It was aimed at getting staff more active to help improve general health and well-being, particularly after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The challenge was taken up by almost 300 employees.

Employees Dave Vernon and Ionela Tone visited Calveley School to handover the donation to headteacher, Mrs Ray Rudd.

Mrs Rudd said: “The donation is a real boost to us at the start of the new school year and we’re very grateful to the team at Boughey who participated in the challenge and who chose us to be the beneficiary.

“We plan to spend the money on multi-sports outdoor play equipment which will benefit all the children who attend the school.”

Boughey HR Business Partner Mark Batch said: “We were really keen to come up with some inclusive ideas to engage staff during the NWF Group’s anniversary celebrations.

“The ‘1000 Xtra Challenge’ proved to be really popular and, as well as helping to raise money for the school, participants were also entered into a raffle to have the chance to win a range of prizes.

“Calveley Primary School is on our doorstep and it’s great news that our funds will go towards providing outdoor play equipment, a very fitting use of our stepping-it-up donation.”