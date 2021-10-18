Betley FC new Crewe Regional Premier Division leaders

Betley FC are the new leaders of the Crewe Regional League Premier Division following Broadhurst FC losing to Faddiley and Crewe Ath being held by Cheshire Cheese.
Betley FC beat The Lions by 2-1 with goals from Danny Lavalette and Keiran Duckers with Deneilson Isigwe replying for the Lions.
Broadhurst FC suffered a surprise loss to Faddiley by 4-2.
Danny Dodd scored twice with other goals from Rich Ryan and Harry Titley-Wall.
Dom Johnsonm and Jack Glimond scored for Broadhurst FC.
Cheshire Cheese and Crewe Ath shared four goals in an entertaining game.
Alex Forrester and Charlie Maines scored for Cheshire Cheese with Caine Mellor and Dale Capper scoring for Crewe Ath.
NHB FC registered their first win of the season with a 4-1 win over Willaston WS.
Alex Ball netted twice for NHB FC with other goals from George Moss and George Jones.
The Willaston scorer was Lukasz Synowicz.
George and Dragon beat Talbot 7-4 in a game full of goals.
George & Dragon scorers were Robbie Hatton (2), Dean Mundy, Olly McDonough, Joe Duckworth, Callum Nowell and an own goal.
Talbot scorers were Ryan Moss, Liam Whittaker, Joe Goodier and another own goal.
Audlem, leaders in Division One, had another good win beating Princes Feathers by 8-2.
Nick Gregory led the scoring with four goals, with Seb Burrow, James Craig, Ben Walker and the elder statesman Paul Bowker all scoring.
Lewis Larkin and Dean Richards scored for the Feathers.
Winsford Over 3 improved their position with a 4-1 win at White Horse with goals from Will Austin, Jamie Dawson, Thomas Stanton and Will Igoe with Tom Royal scoring for White Horse.
Leighton FC had a comfortable 5-0 win over Ruskin Park with Ryan Ollier scoring twice and other goals from Dewi Lewis, Jonny Parks and Blake Stubbs.
C & N UTD (Jake Cope 2) won 2-1 at JS Bailey (Dan Pealser).
The remaining two games in the Cheshire FA Sunday Cup brought mixed fortunes for our teams with Winnington SC losing 4-0 at Corsair FC and Cooper Buckley winning 5-3 against South Manchester Athletic with goals from Ash Edwards, Jack Gater, Brad Stockton, Niall Cop and an own goal.
